Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child.

According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.

Agents received search warrants for two residences in Baton Rouge: one on Meadow Park Avenue and another on South Harrell's Ferry Road.

Tuesday, agents attempted to stop Wood in traffic, but he quickly fled in his car, throwing a gun out of the passenger side window. Wood led deputies on a chase through the Meadow Park neighborhood and along Siegen Lane and Perkins Road, nearly hitting a pedestrian at one point and crossing into oncoming traffic, before he was eventually taken into custody.

While the chase was going on, a separate narcotics unit arrested Bonner at the residence on Meadow Park Avenue.

The search warrants led to the seizure of 27.1 grams of fentanyl, 18.7 grams of powder fentanyl, .4 grams of crystal meth, over $3,000, and two guns.

In arrest documents, deputies noted the fentanyl was located in a place easily accessible by Bonner's 6-year-old child.

Wood and Bonner were both arrested on several drug-related charges and the illegal possession of a firearm. They were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and their bonds have not yet been set.