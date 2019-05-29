Pair accused of breaking into Larose shipyard, stealing items worth over $100k

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Two people were arrested over the weekend in connection with burglaries at a Larose shipyard.

The sheriff's office says detectives began investigating marine vessel burglaries earlier this year. Locks on shipyard entry gates, as well as the vessels, had been cut.

Surveillance camera footage helped to later identify the suspects as Ted Toups, 53, and Ronda Badeaux, 50, both of Gheens.

The two were arrested during a traffic stop on May 25. They were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on a $50,000 bond each.

Investigators found most of the stolen items had been sold for scrap. The value of the items stolen is worth over $100,000.