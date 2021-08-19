92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Package that prompted evacuation at BRPD headquarters contained action figures, police say

2 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 August 19, 2021 10:29 AM August 19, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police headquarters on Airline Highway was evacuated after officers discovered what was described as a "suspicious package" outside the building Thursday morning. 

The department confirmed to WBRZ that a "suitcase-like" object was found near the courtyard shortly after 9 o'clock. Police headquarters was evacuated as a bomb squad was called in to investigate.

The department said late Thursday morning that bomb technicians were not able to determine the contents using an X-ray, so a water cannon was used to open it. Police said they found action figures inside the case and no sign of an actual threat.

The building has since resumed normal operation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days