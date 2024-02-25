66°
Latest Weather Blog
Owl stuck in fishing line hanging from tree rescued Sunday
LIVINGSTON PARISH - An owl that got stuck in fishing line that was hanging in a tree was saved by animal rescuers Sunday.
Livingston Parish deputies worked with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents to get the owl down. Pictures showed the owl hanging upside down, with its talon caught in the line. Officials said the animal was hanging over a river, 15 feet in the air.
Trending News
No animals or rescuers were injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chili and Salsa Cook-Off coming to Zachary on Saturday, March 9
-
Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals hosts annual convention amid pageant controversy
-
Massive brush fire near Livingston Parish neighborhood burns 200 acres Saturday
-
Baton Rouge rapper's grave destroyed, leaving his mother to ask why
-
Second-annual 225 Festival celebrating capital region culture happening Sunday