Owl stuck in fishing line hanging from tree rescued Sunday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An owl that got stuck in fishing line that was hanging in a tree was saved by animal rescuers Sunday.

Livingston Parish deputies worked with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents to get the owl down. Pictures showed the owl hanging upside down, with its talon caught in the line. Officials said the animal was hanging over a river, 15 feet in the air.

No animals or rescuers were injured.