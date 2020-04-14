66°
Overturned vehicle on I-12 eastbound at Essen

Tuesday, April 14 2020
BATON ROUGE- There is an overturned vehicle on I-12 eastbound at Essen blocking the left lane.

Emergency vehicles are arriving on the scene and good Samaritans are assisting, redirecting traffic.

Authorities say there are no injuries.

Congestion is reaching the 10/12 split.

