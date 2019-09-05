93°
Overturned sewage truck leaking waste onto Denham Springs roadway

Thursday, September 05 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A sewage truck turned on its side is partially blocking 4-H Club Road in Livingston Parish.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on 4-H Club Road near Rushing Road. The truck appeared to be leaking sewage onto the roadway.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

