Overturned sewage truck leaking waste onto Denham Springs roadway
DENHAM SPRINGS - A sewage truck turned on its side is partially blocking 4-H Club Road in Livingston Parish.
The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on 4-H Club Road near Rushing Road. The truck appeared to be leaking sewage onto the roadway.
Sewage truck on its side on 4-H Club Road and Rushing Rd in Denham Springs. Traffic being directed to Rushing. Sewage does appear to be leaking from truck. pic.twitter.com/ArHcaAQSm4— Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) September 5, 2019
There is no word on injuries at this time.
