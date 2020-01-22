47°
Overturned sewage truck closes Highway 74 in Ascension Parish

2 years 5 months 6 days ago Wednesday, August 16 2017 Aug 16, 2017 August 16, 2017 2:39 PM August 16, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities say an overturned sewage truck caused blockage on Highway 74 in Ascension Parish Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Highway 74 between Bluff Road and Highway 30 around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says a man was taken from the scene with non life-threatening injuries. 

According to the sheriff's office, a portion of the roadway was closed until crews cleared the scene after 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office says no other vehicles were involved.

