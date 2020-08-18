Latest Weather Blog
Overturned Brinks truck results in delays at Highland and Old Perkins
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, a private security truck responsible for transporting money overturned on Highland Road, resulting in a lane closure and delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned Brinks truck on Highland and Old Perkins. WB Highland is down to one lane.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 18, 2020
Shortly after 7 a.m., authorities responded to the overturned Brinks truck on Highland and Old Perkins. After the incident, westbound Highland was down to one lane.
And, though the crash occurred on the westbound side, it's causing delays on the eastbound side.
Officials say the incident resulted in minor injuries.
WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson was on the scene around 8:30 a.m. and described traffic in the area as "a congested mess."
Overturned Brinks truck @ Highland Westbound at Old Perkins. Expect heavy traffic . @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ctWbyFk4fi— Rae'ven Nicole Jackson (@RaevenJack) August 18, 2020
State Police are among those responding to the crash.
