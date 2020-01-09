55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Overturned box truck on Airline Highway causes temporary road closure

Thursday, January 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A box truck overturned at Airline Highway near Jefferson Highway, leaving two people with injuries. 

The accident occurred Thursday morning, around 7:45 a.m and led to a temporary closure of Airline Highway North.

Updates will be provided as officials continue to respond to the situation. 

