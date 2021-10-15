76°
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-110 South near Memorial Stadium blocks traffic
BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler on I-110 Southbound is causing slight delays.
Around 8 p.m. Friday, police and firefighters responded to a semi, turned on its side in the southbound side of I-110 near North 22 Street.
Officials have confirmed everyone got out of the truck safely. There are no reported injuries.
The interstate at North 22 Street is blocked off and traffic is backed up for at least a mile. Officials are suggesting people use an alternative route.
Authorities are currently working to get the vehicle off the road.
