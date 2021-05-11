71°
Overnight police pursuit ends on Highland Road, near Burbank
BATON ROUGE - A police pursuit occurred overnight in Baton Rouge, authorities say.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were engaged in a vehicle pursuit that ended on Highland Road, near Burbank.
Police say the suspect was apprehended.
The incident appears to have unfolded shortly after midnight, Tuesday.
At this time, the name of the suspect involved and additional details related to the pursuit have not been released.
