Overnight fire at Hammond church under investigation

By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND -  Firefighters are investigating an early morning fire at a church building in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Hammond Fire Department reported it was on the scene off Pumpkin Center Road after 3 a.m. There, crews found a fire inside a building behind Trinity Church.

The fire was brought under control, and no one was hurt.

It's still unclear what caused the fire.  

