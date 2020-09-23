Over 300 Livingston Parish teachers didn't report to work on day of planned 'sick out' protest

LIVINGSTON - Of the 1,590 teachers in Livingston Parish, over 300 did not report to work on Wednesday, Sept. 23, the day of the planned "sick out" protest.

Teachers have voiced their concerns about the district’s reopening procedures and virtual learning model and planned a day of action on Wednesday, Sept. 23, deemed a "sick out," the Livingston Federation of Teachers spokesperson Heather Cushman announced Monday.

The school system says only 85-100 of those teachers did not report to work in protest, as the number is determined by those who did not find a substitute to take their place, Livingston School System spokesperson Delia Taylor says.

The union is reporting that over 300 teachers did not report to work on the day of the planned protest, but most, over 200, were able to find a substitute and were not included in those who were "protesting."