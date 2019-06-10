Over 100 coolers delivered to families in need after last week's storms

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The neighborly spirit is alive and well in Denham Springs—over a hundred ice chests filled will necessities were delivered to residents after storms flooded some homes last week. It was all made possible by the non-profit group Comeback Coolers.

"This whole thing has actually turned into a pay-it-forward movement where people see the need for others and they pay it forward," said Heather Eason, founder of Comeback Coolers.

Eason organized the non-profit organization after the 2016 floods. But the idea was planted in her mind after Hurricane Katrina swept through her home in 2005, leaving behind several feet of water in her house.

"I remember after Hurricane Katrina my mom came seven days later and she had a cooler," Eason said. "It had ice cold beer and it was our very first moment that it wasn't water it wasn't Gatorade."

On Monday, each cooler was packed with drinks for adults and children. Some coolers were also filled with baby wipes, cleaning supplies and other basic need items. The coolers were loaded up in several trucks and a U-Haul.

"It's really really nice, it's really thoughtful and I wasn't expecting it," said Heather Hebert, one homeowner affected by last weeks storms.

Hebert's home took on several inches of water after severe weather ripped through Denham Springs.

"This is the first time I ever got water into my house it was really nerve-racking," Hebert told WBRZ. "I mean there is nothing you can do."

"We just want people to know that there are people that care about them and there is recovery and there is hope," Eason said.