Outreach events scheduled to assist flood-impacted homeowners

BATON ROUGE- The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will host a series of outreach events in early 2018.

The events will be for homeowners affected by the 2016 floods.

According to a release, the events are scheduled in flood-impacted communities across the state to help those working to complete their Restore Louisiana applications. Program representatives will be available at the events to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Events are scheduled as follows:

Jan. 9, 2-6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Eden Park Branch

5131 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

Jan. 10, 2-6 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – Watson Branch

36581 Outback Road, Denham Springs

Jan. 11, 2-6 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – South Branch

23477 La. 444, Livingston

Jan. 16, 2-6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch

11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

Jan. 17, 2-6 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Baker Branch

3501 Groom Road, Baker

Jan. 18, 2-6 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch

8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs

Jan. 23, 3-7 p.m.

Ponchatoula High School

19452 La. 22 East, Ponchatoula

Jan. 24, 2-6 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish Library – Amite Branch

204 NE Central Ave., Amite

Jan. 25, 2-6 p.m.

Fellowship Church of Prairieville

14363 La. 73, Prairieville

Jan. 30, 2-6 p.m.

First Baptist Church Youngsville

623 Lafayette St., Youngsville

Jan. 31, 2-6 p.m.

Vermilion Parish Library – Abbeville Branch

405 E. St. Victor St., Abbeville

Feb. 1, 2-6 p.m.

Ouachita Parish Public Library – Sterlington Memorial Branch

305 Keystone Road, Monroe