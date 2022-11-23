50°
Outreach events scheduled to assist flood-impacted homeowners

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 04 2018 Jan 4, 2018 January 04, 2018 2:02 PM January 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will host a series of outreach events in early 2018.

The events will be for homeowners affected by the 2016 floods.

According to a release, the events are scheduled in flood-impacted communities across the state to help those working to complete their Restore Louisiana applications. Program representatives will be available at the events to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Events are scheduled as follows:

Jan. 9, 2-6 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Eden Park Branch 
5131 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

Jan. 10, 2-6 p.m.
Livingston Parish Library – Watson Branch 
36581 Outback Road, Denham Springs

Jan. 11, 2-6 p.m.
Livingston Parish Library – South Branch 
23477 La. 444, Livingston

Jan. 16, 2-6 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch 
11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

Jan. 17, 2-6 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Baker Branch
3501 Groom Road, Baker

Jan. 18, 2-6 p.m.
Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch 
8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs

Jan. 23, 3-7 p.m.
Ponchatoula High School
19452 La. 22 East, Ponchatoula

Jan. 24, 2-6 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish Library – Amite Branch
204 NE Central Ave., Amite

Jan. 25, 2-6 p.m.
Fellowship Church of Prairieville 
14363 La. 73, Prairieville

Jan. 30, 2-6 p.m.
First Baptist Church Youngsville
623 Lafayette St., Youngsville

Jan. 31, 2-6 p.m.
Vermilion Parish Library – Abbeville Branch
405 E. St. Victor St., Abbeville

Feb. 1, 2-6 p.m.
Ouachita Parish Public Library – Sterlington Memorial Branch
305 Keystone Road, Monroe

