Outreach events scheduled to assist flood-impacted homeowners
BATON ROUGE- The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will host a series of outreach events in early 2018.
The events will be for homeowners affected by the 2016 floods.
According to a release, the events are scheduled in flood-impacted communities across the state to help those working to complete their Restore Louisiana applications. Program representatives will be available at the events to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.
Events are scheduled as follows:
Jan. 9, 2-6 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Eden Park Branch
5131 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge
Jan. 10, 2-6 p.m.
Livingston Parish Library – Watson Branch
36581 Outback Road, Denham Springs
Jan. 11, 2-6 p.m.
Livingston Parish Library – South Branch
23477 La. 444, Livingston
Jan. 16, 2-6 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch
11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge
Jan. 17, 2-6 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Baker Branch
3501 Groom Road, Baker
Jan. 18, 2-6 p.m.
Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch
8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs
Jan. 23, 3-7 p.m.
Ponchatoula High School
19452 La. 22 East, Ponchatoula
Jan. 24, 2-6 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish Library – Amite Branch
204 NE Central Ave., Amite
Jan. 25, 2-6 p.m.
Fellowship Church of Prairieville
14363 La. 73, Prairieville
Jan. 30, 2-6 p.m.
First Baptist Church Youngsville
623 Lafayette St., Youngsville
Jan. 31, 2-6 p.m.
Vermilion Parish Library – Abbeville Branch
405 E. St. Victor St., Abbeville
Feb. 1, 2-6 p.m.
Ouachita Parish Public Library – Sterlington Memorial Branch
305 Keystone Road, Monroe
