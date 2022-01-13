Outrageous subdivision light bill adjusted following call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - An HOA president got a shocking bill in the mail a couple of months ago, and it took a call to 2 On Your Side to get it fixed.

Tracey Kelleher has been the HOA president of the Woodland Ridge subdivision for the past six years. One of her duties is to pay the subdivision light bill. The bill is for about a dozen lights that illuminate the brick sign and flag at the front of the subdivision.

"For six years it's been about $25-30, and about four months ago it went up to $40," Kelleher said.

Then two months ago, she got a bill for $10,882. She called DEMCO to see what the problem was.

"I was on hold for an hour, and finally I just hung up," she said.

Kelleher says she did that two more times and then contacted 2 On Your Side.

"I contacted 2 On Your Side, they helped me. They had some contacts with DEMCO," she said. "They helped me, and they bumped it down to $40."

But Kelleher's story doesn't end there. The next month, the HOA got a $267 bill for the same lights and she had to contact 2 On Your Side again.

DEMCO says that the two bills were made in error and the cost has been adjusted. Now Kelleher is worried about the next bill and if she'll have trouble again.

"I don't know what's going on with their billing department, but they need to figure it out and they need to have someone to answer the phone," she said.

Kelleher says some of her neighbors also received outrageous light bills. They have since been adjusted. She hopes the billing discrepancy is finally fixed and if not she'll be calling WBRZ again.

DEMCO says it will continue to monitor the Woodland Ridge account so the member doesn't receive another bill in error.