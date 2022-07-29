Outages reported in BR neighborhood after 18-wheeler knocks down power lines off Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck reportedly took out power lines along a Baton Rouge roadway Friday morning, knocking out electricity for dozens of people in the area.

Police said all four lanes on N Ardenwood Drive were blocked near Winbourne Avenue after the wreck, which was reported shortly after 9 a.m.. According to Entergy, more than 40 households in the surrounding area were without power.

No serious injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.