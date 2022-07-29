89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Outages reported in BR neighborhood after 18-wheeler knocks down power lines off Winbourne Avenue

3 hours 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, July 29 2022 Jul 29, 2022 July 29, 2022 9:37 AM July 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A semi truck reportedly took out power lines along a Baton Rouge roadway Friday morning, knocking out electricity for dozens of people in the area.

Police said all four lanes on N Ardenwood Drive were blocked near Winbourne Avenue after the wreck, which was reported shortly after 9 a.m.. According to Entergy, more than 40 households in the surrounding area were without power.

No serious injuries were reported.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days