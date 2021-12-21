Our Lady of the Lake reinstates COVID mitigation protocol amid increase in Omicron cases

Our Lady of the Lake Hospital

Source: Our Lady of the Lake Hospital

BATON ROUGE - In view of the increase in Omicron virus cases, Lady of the Lake Hospital has revisited its implementation of COVID-related mitigation measures.

According to a Tuesday (December 21) morning news release, OLOL says it is reinstating the following protocol effective immediately:

-Masks will be required for all patients, team members and guests inside ALL of our locations, clinical and non-clinical

-Preop COVID-19 testing will resume for patients undergoing surgical procedures

-In-person meetings are limited to 30 people or less and social distancing is required

-Meetings are encouraged to be held virtually, when possible

According to Dr. Catherine O'Neal, Chief Medical Officer at OLOL, "Because COVID-19 and the Omicron variant is now surging across the country with increased community transmission and hospitalizations, now is the time to begin taking action to protect our healthcare workforce and prepare as a community for what we anticipate to come."

Click here for the latest on COVID information from the Louisiana Department of Health.