Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, LSU launch hands-on culinary medicine training for residents

BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health partnered with LSU's School of Human Ecology on Tuesday to provide resident physicians with hands-on culinary medicine training to combat conditions like childhood obesity.

The collaboration equipped residents with tools to "better counsel patients on nutrition and healthy eating."

The Chefs-in-Training session, held in the Human Ecology Building on LSU's campus, allowed residents to apply evidence-based dietary guidance and practice meal preparation.

"Louisiana being the third in the country for childhood obesity, it's not enough," Medical Director for OLOL Children's Health and Nutrition Center Katie Queen said. "If you're the family of a child with obesity, it's good to know that we're here."

Queen said that more community centers and more support are needed to continue their goal of targeting childhood obesity.