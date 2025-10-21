Latest Weather Blog
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, LSU launch hands-on culinary medicine training for residents
BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health partnered with LSU's School of Human Ecology on Tuesday to provide resident physicians with hands-on culinary medicine training to combat conditions like childhood obesity.
The collaboration equipped residents with tools to "better counsel patients on nutrition and healthy eating."
The Chefs-in-Training session, held in the Human Ecology Building on LSU's campus, allowed residents to apply evidence-based dietary guidance and practice meal preparation.
"Louisiana being the third in the country for childhood obesity, it's not enough," Medical Director for OLOL Children's Health and Nutrition Center Katie Queen said. "If you're the family of a child with obesity, it's good to know that we're here."
Trending News
Queen said that more community centers and more support are needed to continue their goal of targeting childhood obesity.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three people dead in plane crash in Lafayette Parish
-
Funeral arrangements announced for barber killed in shooting over tattoo disagreement
-
Fishing, hunting retailer Orvis closing Baton Rouge store at Perkins Rowe
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns to capital area this week for...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
Liberty drops 52 points to spoil Zachary's undefeated streak