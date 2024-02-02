72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Organizers cancel Mystique parade because of bad weather expected Saturday; no makeup date available

1 hour 57 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2024 Feb 2, 2024 February 02, 2024 11:28 AM February 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The organizers of the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, which was set for Saturday, have canceled its 2024 parade because of bad weather rolling in.

In a statement to WBRZ, organizers said the parade did not have the option of rescheduling for later in the Carnival season. 

Mystique had been scheduled to roll at 2 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rains are expected much of this weekend.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days