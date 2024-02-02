Organizers cancel Mystique parade because of bad weather expected Saturday; no makeup date available

BATON ROUGE — The organizers of the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, which was set for Saturday, have canceled its 2024 parade because of bad weather rolling in.

In a statement to WBRZ, organizers said the parade did not have the option of rescheduling for later in the Carnival season.

Mystique had been scheduled to roll at 2 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rains are expected much of this weekend.