Organizers cancel Mystique parade because of bad weather expected Saturday; no makeup date available
BATON ROUGE — The organizers of the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, which was set for Saturday, have canceled its 2024 parade because of bad weather rolling in.
In a statement to WBRZ, organizers said the parade did not have the option of rescheduling for later in the Carnival season.
Mystique had been scheduled to roll at 2 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rains are expected much of this weekend.
