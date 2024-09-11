Organizations from other states stay at St. George Fire Department back lot for Francine assistance

BATON ROUGE - Multiple organizations from different states are taking up residency in the St. George Fire Department's back lot to help the fire department's response to Hurricane Francine.

The Tennessee Task Force One and Missouri Task Force One from the Boone County Fire Protection District are currently prepared to deploy whenever needed, according to the St. George Fire Department.

"It's pretty awesome to see these teams right here on our campus, prepared to help our incredible community if needed," SGFD's Facebook page said.

