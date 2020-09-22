Organization trying to raise money to save homes for local veterans

BAKER - Along Plank Road in Baker, two homes sit on several acres of land. The homes house eight veterans, like Ronnie Weaver, who once risked their lives to serve our country.

"I've always been a part of this property, and I just can't see making it on my own as well without it," Weaver said.

The place he and others call home is now at risk of being sold. Weaver said the owners received an offer for it last week. Now he's doing whatever he can to save it.

"I'm giving everything I make from now on to it, because I want to save it," Weaver said.

The property is currently leased by the Ode To Our Warriors Organization. Charles Landreneau, and his wife Kary are on the Board. They say they have until the end of the year to raise nearly half-a-million dollars to buy the property themselves, or they will lose it all.

"Last week, the owners had an offer on this property but gave us the first right of refusal to purchase this property. So, we're desperately trying to raise money to purchase this property," Charles said.

Charles says he's doing what he can to raise the money, but it isn't easy. He has big plans to help many veterans along the way.

"The offer was right around $480,000. We're trying to raise that amount to purchase the property. After that, we'll raise money to build duplexes to be able to house up to 50 men on this property," Charles said.

It's a big enough vision, but Ronnie's hopes are bigger.

"I hope we can save it and let it grow. It can be an awesome thing."

To donate to the organization to help save these veterans homes, you can visit the Ode to Our Warriors website.



