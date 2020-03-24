Organization delivering meals to kids out of school amid outbreak

BATON ROUGE - The Three O’clock Project has partnered with BREC parks to bring free home-cooked meals to kids who are out of school.



Workers run four different routes all over town, with stops at different public locations about every 30 minutes.



"We were on Evangeline, at a BREC park, and it was slammed. There was five to six cars in line at all times,” Matthew Wiggins said.



And the project is doing more than just feeding local kids. It's also helping to employ people who are now out of work.



"We're employing a lot of out-of-work people right now. Almost 100 percent of our staff from local restaurants and around town that are out of work"



Like college student Kendall Perryman.



"I actually had to move from Birmingham to back home because I was in college, and they gave us 24-hour notice to come back home and my job was out there. So I lost my job also,” she said.



And on a regular day, Matthew Wiggins is a distributor for Dippin' Dots.



"With the coronavirus, obviously there's not a big need for Dippin' Dots, so we used our distribution network and our trucks to help get the food out to needy kids"



Though he's not sure when he'll be back to his regular job, he says it's this work that truly makes him happy.



"Probably the most fulfilling day I’ve had in a long time in my life. Just seeing people really happy. People are just worried, they're out of work, and that's been really a blessing to me today to watch people be happy taking meals home.”



You can find all the information you need, including where these trucks will be, here: www.threeoclockproject.org/covid