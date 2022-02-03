Oprah hiring extras for New Orleans TV project

BATON ROUGE- Oprah Winfrey is looking for local talent to be in her upcoming TV show.



Winfrey says she's looking for extras to be in her upcoming show, "Queen Sugar", that's set to air on her OWN network. Filming will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Smoothie Center in New Orleans.



Participants must be 18 years or older and have to register in advance. After you register, an email will be sent out with additional instructions.



Click here to register.