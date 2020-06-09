91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Opelousas officer turns himself in after allegedly beating up 18-year-old

4 hours 4 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2020 Jun 9, 2020 June 09, 2020 11:11 AM June 09, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

OPELOUSAS - An Opelousas Police Officer turned himself in to authorities after accusations of brutality surfaced, alleging that he'd beaten an 18-year-old at a local hospital in 2019.

According to KATC, Officer Tyron Andrepont surrendered after Louisiana State Police launched an investigation into the aforementioned accusation.

Attorney Daryl Kevin Washington says his client, 18-year-old Jonah Coleman, was beaten by Andrepont while in a room at Opelousas General Hospital in October of last year.

Washington says no weapons were involved, but the beating was so extreme that at one point, the officer's arm was  around Coleman's neck.

According to Washington, the 18-year-old was not in police custody while at the hospital.

"We are demanding this officer be terminated. We are demanding this officer be criminally charged for what he did to Jonah," Washington said. "We are glad Jonah is here and not a statistic. Lots of incidents across the country where lots of young men become hashtags."

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon told reporters he learned of the incident two weeks after it happened and immediately turned it over to Louisiana State Police for an independent investigation.

State police, in turn, report that they've completed their investigation into the incident and turned their findings over to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office.

