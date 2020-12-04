52°
Latest Weather Blog
One-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Baker neighborhood
BAKER - Authorities are investigating an accident that left a small child dead Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Gwendolyn Drive, which lies in a neighborhood off Baker Boulevard. Police said a person backing out of their driveway accidentally struck a 1-year-old.
New info from Baker PD:— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) December 4, 2020
- Child was a little over a year old
- As of now looks to be an accident
- Exactly what transpired not released yet just an incident at a home led to child being injured and killed at scene
Baker Police are still investigating the situation.
