Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Baker neighborhood

Friday, December 04 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities are investigating an accident that left a small child dead Friday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Gwendolyn Drive, which lies in a neighborhood off Baker Boulevard. Police said a person backing out of their driveway accidentally struck a 1-year-old. 

Baker Police are still investigating the situation.

