One-year-old accidentally struck, killed by mother's vehicle in Lafourche Parish
LAROSE - Authorities say 1-year-old has died after he was struck by a vehicle outside his home Wednesday night.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home on LA 1 around 9:40 p.m. after concerned neighbors reported hearing screaming and crying at a nearby home.
The sheriff's office says it learned that 1-year-old Cai Crosby was accidentally struck by his mother as she was backing up her vehicle outside their residence. Cai was taken to Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Thursday.
Neither impairment nor foul play is suspected as a factor in the crash.
No criminal charges have been filed at this time.
