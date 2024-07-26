One Tank Trips: Take a step back in time in Pointe Coupee Parish

NEW ROADS - This week on One Tank Trips, WBRZ's Falon Brown traveled to one of the oldest settlements in the Mississippi River Valley.

Pointe Coupee Parish is known for its historic buildings and deep roots dating back to the 1700s. The parish also hosts the second-oldest Mardi Gras celebration in Louisiana.

The Julien Poydras Building used to be home to a high school 100 years ago, but today it's a hub for several businesses and organizations, such as the parish tourism office. You'll also find a few hidden gems there—like an old boat motor exhibit and a photo gallery of Pointe Coupee through the decades.

In the same room as the old boat motor exhibit, dozens of photos and artifacts make up a Mardi Gras display. Pointe Coupee holds two parades back to back each year, dating back to the 1880s.

Just five miles up the road from the Julien Poydras building, you'll spot a little cottage where the Pointe Coupee Parish Museum lives. When you step inside, you'll be transported back in time to when the early settlers lived along the Mississippi River Valley.

Much of the museum has been restored and preserved from its original form. Visitors can view articles of clothing and household items that have been kept in decent shape from the 18th century.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Museum hours are limited. For more information, click here.

For hours and information about the Julien Poydras art exhibits, click here.