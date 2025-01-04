57°
2024: A year of One Tank Trips in 'rear view'
BATON ROUGE - From hidden gems and small towns to the biggest events in the capital city, we've shown you there is a lot you can do with just one tank of gas.
For this very special edition of One Tank Trips, Falon Brown and videographer Joel Bruce take a look back on the most exciting adventures and give you a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes fun.
Don't worry, One Tank Trips isn't going anywhere in 2025! The duo is just taking a short break to prepare for the year ahead.
If you have any suggestions of where One Tank Trips should go in 2025, email Falon at onetanktrips@wbrz.com
