One Tank Trips: Istrouma at Sugar Farms

ST. GABRIEL - After four long months of being closed for renovations, Istrouma at Sugar Farms is back with new exciting amenities to offer!

The little farm is tucked away off of a backroad from LA 30 just outside of Baton Rouge. The rustic decor and spacious patio provide a quaint and lively space for people of all ages to enjoy the day.

Owner, John Haynes, said the renovations took longer than expected, but were well worth the wait. Some new things you'll see include a dog park, snack and refill station on the patio, outdoor projector screens and an enclosed movie room.

There are also some upgrades that you won't see, but were designed to enhance the guest experience. Haynes said the food preparation space has been expanded to include a new taco truck and solo pizza kitchen so that food wait times are cut in half.

Fan favorites are still there, of course, such as the giant checkerboard, freshly brewed beer and delicious menu. And don't forget the cute animals! Istrouma at Sugar Farms is home to sheep, goats and cows.

Believe it or not, Haynes said the cattle he is raising are part of a special crossbreed between a Texas Longhorn and a Japanese Waygu. In the next few years, they'll be on the menu, which will provide a real farm-to-table experience.

There are plenty of events to look forward to at Istrouma. In addition to live music and a kid's night every week, Haynes has added movie nights to the calendar that will commence after hours. On Dec. 19, they'll have a Christmas night where Santa will visit!

Where should Falon and Joel go for their next One Tank Trip? Email us at onetanktrips@wbrz.com