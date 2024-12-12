One Tank Trips: Christmas Lights in the Capital City

BATON ROUGE - The holidays are right around the corner, but there's still time to get into the spirit! This week on One Tank Trips, we took a tour of the most impressive light displays around the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Our first stop was Zoo Lights at the BREC Zoo, where you'll walk a winding trail of twinkling lights through the facility after dark. You might even catch a few of the animals sleeping!

Zoo Lights runs from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. every day, rain or shine. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children, but you'll receive a 50% discount if you bring a non-perishable food item for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. In the season of giving, what's not to love about that?

Another gorgeous display of Christmas cheer is the Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General Hospital. To make spirits even brighter, this experience is priceless; meaning there are no fees for entry or parking.

Holiday Lights begins nightly at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m. Guests are not required to register before visiting. The last day to visit is Dec. 31.

If you're in the mood to stay in the comfort of your car during this chilly weather, there's something for you too! The Merriest Mile in Denham Springs is one of the only drive-thru holiday light experiences you'll find in South Louisiana this season.

Located at the Livingston Parish fairgrounds, this captivating Christmas setup can be spotted from a mile away! As you drive through the sea of pixelated and traditional Christmas lights, you'll notice they are synced up to music on a select radio station that you can tune into. Click here for pricing information.