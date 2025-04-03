One Tank Trips: Magnolia Wilds

ETHEL — Warmer weather is here, which means many are starting to plan their spring and summer vacations. But one popular spot might not be to far from your backyard.

There's no need for a passport when Ethel is your next destination. Just 30 miles west of Baton Rouge, over 200 exotic animals live in a place full of adventure.

After spending time in Costa Rica throughout college, owner Gabriel Ligon decided that everyone should be able to experience the wild side.

"You can see zebra, giraffe, bison, water buffalo, lots of animals from all around the world,” Ligon said.

Founded from a deep passion for animals, conservation and educating others, Magnolia Wilds' goal is to bring together endless options for an experience with three different parks: The Preserve, The Zipline Adventure Park and The Safari Park.

Ligon said that he wanted to give people an experience that was easily accessible.

"Some people don’t have the time or the funds to do that," Ligon added.

He said his goal to educate is to help spread knowledge about these animals and what each person can do to help keep them alive.

"If they don’t know it exists how are they going to save it?" Ligon said.

It's a place that makes you feel like you stepped into a whole new world with endless possibilities, with ziplining and unique animal encounters.

“We do sloth encounters, capybara encounters, you can swim with otters,” Ligon said.

So dive into the ultimate experience where education meets adventure.

“It’s really nice to have created something that draws people to our little rule part of Louisiana and lets them just experience our whole culture," Ligon said.

Click here for more information about Magnolia Winds.