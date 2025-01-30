One Tank Trips: Dearman's Diner

BATON ROUGE — As one of the oldest operating restaurants in the capital city, Dearman's Diner on Jefferson Highway brings something unique to the table — a nostalgic atmosphere and classic flavors.

In 1958, William Dearman and his lovely wife opened Dearman's as a lunch counter and pharmacy. The rise of big chain pharmacies steered Dearman's in the direction of becoming a full-service diner, possibly in the late 1990s, owner Casey Evans said.

Through the decades, ownership has changed hands several times, finally ending up in Evans' palms most recently.

"I started here in high school," Evans said.

He realized during our interview that this year marks his 20th anniversary of working with Dearman's.

A few years ago, Evans brought in his childhood best friend and business partner, Justin Burnett to be the spot's general manager.

"I've watched people who were knee-high grow up and bring their own kids here now," Evans said.

Most of their clientele are regulars who visit multiple times a week to reminisce on old times, but they see a lot of newcomers as well.

“We have customers that come in here regularly and remind us and ask us if we can remember a time when it was a pharmacy or remember a moment in history when it was like this. So it became overwhelmingly prevalent how much nostalgia the establishment has in the community and how many people have important memories," Evans said.

Though the food is good and the interpersonal relationships are even better, the restaurant has had a hefty serving of challenges. But even a pandemic and two devastating fires couldn't bring them to close their doors.

Evans said a fire in 2016 led them to completely gut the building and close it for two years.

“It was a lengthy process. And it was challenging, especially after the floods happened too because then contractors were in short supply. So that was a really tough period. The landlord had an option to not renew the lease if, I guess something shuts you down or something like that. So that was a concern as well. And that was one of those times where the community really rallied around this place and made sure that we were getting renewed.”

Through thick and thin, the community has held Dearman's Diner dear to their hearts. The support, caused the management team to take things to the next level with a new food truck which is opening soon at Brickyard South.

The food truck, called Dearman's South Dine and Dash, will be available for pickup or delivery and open late into the night. Burnett and Evans say they're excited to bring the classics to the next generation.