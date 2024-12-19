One Tank Trips: Ice Skating on the River

BATON ROUGE - With the arrival of winter, doesn't always mean cold weather here in south Louisiana. But, one thing you can count on this time of year is the opportunity to ice skate at the Raising Cane's River Center.

For nearly the last three decades, Ice Skating on the River has been a cherished tradition in Baton Rouge during the holiday season. Our WBRZ archives contain videos from one of the first years the event was held back in 1995!

Like many of the years past, the River Center is the only place in the capital city where you'll find an ice skating rink. Alysia Guin, Marketing and Sales Director at the River Center, said it's a unique opportunity for residents of the south.

“You go to Michigan and the skating rinks are a dime a dozen, and you can go skating all year round in most cities in the North. So it's really exciting that in Baton Rouge, the Raising Canes River Center gets to offer this opportunity that people in Baton Rouge, people in the south typically don't get," Guin said.

This year is especially unique, too. Hockey players from the Baton Rouge Zydeco team will be working for almost every session, so your ticket is also buying you a chance to meet and skate with them.

If you can walk, you can skate! The rink is open to all ages, but it is advised that the little ones should always be under direct supervision.

Ice skating sessions are 75 minutes long and run from December 18 to January 2nd with the exception of Christmas and New Year's Day. You can find more information about tickets here.