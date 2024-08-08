One Tank Trips: Covington's English Tea Room

COVINGTON - If your morning coffee isn’t doing the job anymore, it might be time to try a different brew. One Covington couple took inspiration from across the pond to create an elaborate and exotic English Tea Room.

Tim and Jan Lantrip opened the tea room 22 years ago with just 10 blends of tea to choose from. Flash forward more than a decade, they now serve 267 different teas, as well as a full menu packed with English classics.

During her time as a pharmacist years ago, Jan says her interest peaked when she learned of the health benefits tea can provide. She now infuses menu items like salad dressing and pastries with tea for extra nutritional value.

“Our tomato basil soup has Formosa oolong tea in it. It has a little oakiness, a little orchid,” Jan said.

Tim, Jan’s husband of 45 years, was inspired by his great-grandparents who were from England. He also has a degree in history and collects English art, which is displayed all around the restaurant.

Each room inside of the building is inspired by a different theme relating to English culture. There is even a room solely dedicated to Winston Churchill, who is Tim’s favorite English leader of the last century.

“The one thing I don’t have, I want to get a signed little signature or something of Winston Churchill…but I do have a signature of his father’s,” Tim said.

The English cuisine is a stark contrast to Louisiana Cajun cooking, but head chef Diamonte Venson says their menu is tailored to fit the American palate.

Some must-try items according to the Lantrips: the ‘Midnight Rain’ tea, scones and Coronation chicken salad.

