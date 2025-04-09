52°
Southern baseball defeats Dillard University, 7-4, in mid-week game
BATON ROUGE - Southern continued their stint on their home field Tuesday night as they hosted the Dillard University Blue Devils.
The Jags allowed Dillard to go up 2-0 after the first half inning, but they quickly tied the game up in the bottom half.
After the Blue Devils took a one run lead in the fourth, Southern responded with a Jacoby Radcliffe two-run home run to right center field.
That would put the Jags up 4-3. They'd go on to win the game 7-4.
Southern is back in action on Wednesday at Lee Hines Stadium as they host New Orleans at 6 p.m. They are then set to host Alcorn State for a SWAC three-game series starting Friday.
