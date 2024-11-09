One Tank Trips: Surge Entertainment

BATON ROUGE - There’s nothing like being in Tiger Stadium for game day, but if you’re looking for another air conditioned option, you’re in luck. Surge Entertainment is a family entertainment center right outside of LSU’s campus.

Created by former Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, Surge Entertainment offers a variety of games and good eats for people of all ages to enjoy. Large televisions and projector screens are spread out across the bowling alleys and main bar area, so you’ll never miss a play from the LSU Tigers.

“[Brees] kind of has this motto of 'win the day,' he always has, even throughout his football days with the Saints, and he just kind of brought it into this place as well,” Christina Farlow, Operations Manager at Surge Entertainment, said.

From arcade games to sports simulators and everything in between, there is no shortage of things to do. In true Louisiana fashion, both the minigolf course and the laser tag arena are decked out with Baton Rouge and New Orleans-themed decor.

“It is definitely a fun-filled place for families to come, especially if they’re trying to stay out of this horrendous heat out there," Farlow said. "We try to keep it nice and cool in here. We even have the indoor mini golf so you don’t have to sweat it like other locations have."

Surge Entertainment accepts walk-ins but reservations for birthday parties and large groups are preferred. You can find more information on their website.