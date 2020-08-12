82°
One taken to hospital after reported overdose at Zachary High

1 year 10 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 September 26, 2018 9:12 AM September 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Emergency responders were called to an area high school for a possible overdose.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. at Zachary High School. School officials say, a female student at the school overdosed. 

Authorities say the girl was transported to an area hospital.

No further details were provided.

