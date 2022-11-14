One suspect arrested, two still at large for vehicle and residential burglaries

ASSUMPTION PARISH- Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for her connection to multiple vehicle and residential burglaries.

On Oct. 17 deputies responded to multiple vehicles and residential burglaries in Belle River.

The initial investigation revealed multiple vehicles had been burglarized. At least one firearm, as well as numerous personal items, had been stolen from the unlocked vehicles. It was also determined that a number of homes had been burglarized and items stolen from within, according to authorities.

Authorities said community involvement, video surveillance, multiple witness interviews and assistance from the St. Martin and Bienville Parish Sheriff's Offices led to the identity of the suspects.

Krislyn Vining was arrested Nov. 22. She is charged with four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of simple burglary. Vining remains in jail in lieu of an $80,000 bond.

Warrants have been issued for Kaleb Smith, Austin Williams and Tager Rosson for the same charges.

Smith and Williams are still at large. Anyone that has information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 985-369-2912.

Rosson is currently in the Bienville Parish Jail and a detainer has been placed on him.