One person transported after 18-wheeler crash on I-10
BATON ROUGE - One person was sent to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 West at Bluebonnet. One lane of travel was closed while authorities were on the scene, backing up traffic to Siegen Lane.
Eyewitnesses told WBRZ a vehicle was underneath the tractor trailer, and appeared to be severely mangled.
Sources say it took half an hour for crews to get a patient out of the car. That person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
There's no word on what exactly caused the wreck.
Here's a photo of the vehicle that was trapped under an 18-wheeler on I-10 WB @ Bluebonnet. One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition. More: https://t.co/NBICgbx6SE pic.twitter.com/vCOOWjd9Ky— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) January 30, 2019
