One person taken to hospital in critical condition after 3-car crash

WALKER - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a three-car crash on Walker Road North.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at the intersection of Collins Place. The roadway reopened shortly before 8 a.m..

Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

The crash happened less than a mile from where there was a house fire just off the roadway earlier Tuesday morning.