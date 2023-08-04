91°
One person taken to hospital after shooting off Harding Boulevard Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - According to emergency officials, one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting off Harding Boulevard.
Officials said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday near Curtis and Somerset Streets off Harding.
The victim's condition was unknown.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
