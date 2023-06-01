Shooting stemmed from argument between employees at Popeye's; victim ran to nearby Waffle House for help

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday night.

According to officials, the shooting happened outside of a Waffle House on O'Neal Lane around 10:30 Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that the shooting stemmed from an argument between employees at the Popeye's near I-12, but the victim ran to a nearby Waffle House for help.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.