84°
Latest Weather Blog
One person taken to hospital after crash involving probation and parole unit
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition after a crash involving a parole vehicle.
Officials said one person was injured in the crash on Wooddale Boulevard and Tom Drive, but the severity of their injuries was not clear.
Trending News
Video from the scene showed a red car with heavy damage to its side, and the parole unit with heavy damage to its front. It seemed the two vehicles were involved in a T-bone crash, but it was not immediately clear who was at fault.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person taken to hospital after crash involving probation and parole unit
-
BRPD officers arrest two in string of burglaries along River Road
-
Gov. Landry declares Tuesday as 'Not on Herb Day' to celebrate Pelican...
-
Jefferson Highway work resumes after 'bad soil' paused progress on road improvements
-
Denham Springs firefighter hurt in wreck Tuesday