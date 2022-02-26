58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot on North Acadian Thruway

5 hours 30 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, February 26 2022 Feb 26, 2022 February 26, 2022 3:23 PM February 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 1600 block of North Acadian Thruway, according to authorities. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days