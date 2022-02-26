58°
One person shot on North Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 1600 block of North Acadian Thruway, according to authorities.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
