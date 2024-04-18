83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot in Zion City neighborhood

21 hours 20 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2024 Apr 17, 2024 April 17, 2024 8:24 PM April 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Paige Street on Wednesday night. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened near the corner of Paige and Velie streets in the Zion City neighborhood. 

Trending News

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days