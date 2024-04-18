83°
One person shot in Zion City neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Paige Street on Wednesday night.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened near the corner of Paige and Velie streets in the Zion City neighborhood.
One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No more information was immediately available.
