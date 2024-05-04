81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person shot along Bartlett Street on Saturday

Saturday, May 04 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot along Bartlett Street on Saturday afternoon. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. along Bartlett Street near Choctaw Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital and their condition is currently unknown. 

No more information was immediately available. 

