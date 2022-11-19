45°
One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game.
Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m.
Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
