One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus

Saturday, November 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. 

Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. 

Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No more information was immediately available. 

