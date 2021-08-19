92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person killed in Wednesday night shooting off Scenic Highway

Thursday, August 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting that occurred in a residential area off Scenic Highway Wednesday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 29-year-old Tredonovan Paynes was shot multiple times and killed around 10:54 p.m. Wednesday.

The shots were fired in the 1800 block of Kaufman Street and police say Paynes' body was found inside his of vehicle.

Homicide detectives are investigating Paynes' death, and at this time neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on this shooting death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

